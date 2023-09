Resignations rattle Uganda Cricket Association

The Uganda Cricket Association has been hit by a raft of resignations that have left the public wondering what is going on. Association Chairman Michael Nuwagaba tendered his resignation while the CEO Alan Mugume gave a 3 months notice for his resignation. Association accountant Rita Kibirige also tendered her resignation. The association also confirmed that Cricket Cranes coach Laurence Mahatlane won’t have his contract renewed beyond 31st October.