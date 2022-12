RECORGNISING ATHLETICS CONTRIBUTIONS: Sebei community demand for a sports city

The community and athletes in the Sebei sub-region have asked government to give their region a Sports City in recognition of the contribution the athletes from this region have made to the country. As Sam Mpoza reports, the community in the Sebei sub-region wants to emulate what they see in neighbouring Kenya where Eldoret was declared a Sports City because of the athletes who hail from Western Kenya.