REAL STAR AWARDS: Ofoyrwoth, Chelangat scoop April gongs

Aron Ofoyrwoth and Mercyline Chelengat headlined April's Real Star Monthly Awards. Ofoyrwoth helped Uganda to win the Africa Rugby Sevens last month while Mercyline Chelengat won the Porzan Half Marathon in Poland in the same month. The other winners were Sharif Nabangi who helped OBB to their first Volleyball title and Jerry Kayanga who has been a revelation for the UCU Cardinals.