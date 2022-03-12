Rajiv Ruparelia leads day one of Kaliro rally

Rally driver Rajiv Rulparelia leads the pack on the first day of the Kaliro Sugar Rally in the super special stage held at Nakalama this afternoon. However, others were not so lucky. National champion Duncan Mubiru completed the long list of drivers, who failed to make it through day one, after rolling his newly acquired Ford Fiesta. Others who dropped out of the event include Edward Kirumira, who suffered a fractured arm, Fred Kitaka whose car got burnt, as well as Omar Mayanja and Ibrahim Lubega.