Private Sector urged to invest in football infrastructure

Private sector companies and organizations should invest in the development of football infrastructure in Uganda because the game is popular among Ugandans. Rogers Byamukama, an official of the Uganda Football Association who was speaking at the launch of the Kingfisher Bunyoro Youth Engagement dubbed Amasaza Cup tournament supported by CNOOC, said the government's effort to develop such infrastructure calls for support from the private sector.