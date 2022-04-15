Police clears 2022 FIM Central Africa motocross tourney

The Uganda police land and marine sections have inspected the Victoria Race Way Track in Garuga ahead of tomorrow's start of the first leg of the 2022 FIM Central Africa Motocross Championship. Over eight riders from Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will compete for top honours at the venue on East Saturday and Easter Sunday. Now, Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire has confirmed that the Uganda police will provide security for the event starting tomorrow on Easter Saturday.