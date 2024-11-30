Phiona Arach's strike lifts Rines SS to third in Women’s Super League

Rines SS Women Football Club narrowly edged out She Corporate Women Football Club 1-0 in a thrilling Women’s Football Super League match played today at the MUBS grounds in Nakawa. The only goal of the fiercely contested game came from Phiona Arach, whose brilliant strike secured the crucial three points for Rines. This hard-fought victory propelled Rines to an impressive third position with 14 points from nine matches played so far, further boosting their confidence as they continue their strong campaign.