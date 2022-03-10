PARA SWIMMING WORLD SERIES 2022: Kukundakwe set for first leg in Italy

Para Swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe is set to start her Para World Series swimming campaign when she takes part in the Italian leg of the series this weekend. The fifteen year old Paralympian will compete in the 100 Meters freestyle on Thursday before trying her luck in the 100 meters backstroke, 100 Meters Breaststroke and 50 Meters Freestyle on Saturday. She will wind up her world championship qualification campaign with the 100 Meters Butterfly on Sunday.