Over 500 runners participate in annual GISU Marathon

Over 500 runners took part in the annual GISU Marathon held today at Galaxy International School Uganda in Lubowa. This year’s marathon aimed to collect over 15 million shillings to set up a primary school library at Zanna Community Christian School. Under the theme Strides of Hope, the GISU Marathon has previously raised funds for the renovation of the Kampala School for the Handicapped in 2022, as well as for the renovation of the Mutungo Church of Uganda School last year.