Over 3,000 at St Henry’s college soccer gala

This year’s edition of the St Henry’s College Kitovu sports Gala held at Kyambogo playground has attracted well over 1,000 participants, taking part in different sports. The former students, who are looking to raise money to support the school's celebrations to mark 100 years of existence, saw them compete in football, volleyball, chess, scrabble, as well as table tennis, handball, basketball among others. Unlike the previous two editions, which focused on uniting old boys of the Kitovu based school, this one is centred on the celebrations which will come to pass in July this year. In some of the action, California club won in table tennis, Bujja Boys in scrabble, Italians in Volleyball.