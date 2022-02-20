Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Minister Kaducu tasks school heads to end teenage marriage
  • 2 National Two children killed in Kalungu house fire 
  • 3 World Storm Eunice turns UK into nation of planespotters
  • 4 News Stray Nigeria air strike kills seven children in Niger - governor 
  • 5 World Queen Elizabeth catches 'mild' Covid- palace