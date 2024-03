Over 200 golfers will traverse Entebbe golf club

Over 200 golfers will traverse Entebbe Golf Club as they bid for the 14th edition Entebbe Ladies Championship. According to Entebbe ladies' captain Jovia Tugume, the tournament has attracted female players from Uganda and across all African countries. Martha Babirye will look up to defending her title in the race alongside other players. The tournament that starts today end on Saturday.