Onduparaka optimistic of beating relegation fight

Currently, at the bottom of the Uganda Premier League log with 10 points from 17 games, Onduparaka Football Club coach Nelstroy Kizito insists that his team still has room to survive relegation this season. The assurance came as his team unveiled its new kit in Kampala. The team has also been handed a cheque worth UGX 850 million to help them better themselves for the next five years betting firm, Aba Bet.