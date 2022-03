OLYMPICS: UOC completes strategy planning session

The Uganda Olympic Committee has today closed a three-day workshop, whose aim was to set up a new strategic plan for the next five years. The UOC's last strategic plan was for the period 2015-2021 and its high point was the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games where the country bagged four medals that included two golds, a silver and a bronze. The new strategic plan is to set the tone for Paris 2024 and also build on the successes of the previous plan.