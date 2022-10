Oilers win basket ball title for record 8th time

City oilers lifted their record 8th consecutive men’s basketball title after pulling off a great performance to beat Namuwongo blazers by a two points margin forcing a 66 -64 points victory. Namuwongo Blazers looked destined to rewrite history with four minutes to go in the fourth quarter but committed a series of unforced errors that handed the title to the more experience City oilers.