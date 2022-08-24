38minutes ago.
Parliamentary committees to scrutinise, report on seven bills by Friday
Namulonge scientists to develop pest, disease resistant seeds
Ministries ordered to release UGX 19b to procure coffee seedlings
Former Uganda Airlines CEO blames losses on management challenges
Several makeshift structures in Lubigi wetland demolished
Hundreds celebrate Kiplimo, Chelimo, Kiplagat successes
African health ministers urged to prioritise palliative care
UNRA stuck with UGX 528b debt, budget issues affecting plans
FGM whistleblowers reporting less, fear reprisals from community
Survivors who consumed toxic gin have gone blind
OIL AND GAS: CNOOC contracts driver training
Airtel, Microsoft partnership targeting SME cloud data services
IEBC submits forms used to declare Ruto presidential election winner