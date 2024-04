Nkumba University advances to University Football League final

Nkumba University defeated Kampala University 2-1 on aggregate to progress to the final of this year's University Football League. Odeke Joshua opened the scoring for Kampala University before Balyawo Ishaque equalized for the home side, ending the second leg semi-final encounter 1-1. Nkumba, who are in search of their first title, will now play against 2019 winners Uganda Christian University in the final on the 20th of April.