Netball teams start preparations for national league

Different local netball teams have started preparations for this year’s national league that is expected to throw off early next month. Fourteen teams including newly promoted ones in Mutelx and Busia Greater Lions are expected to take part in this year’s league. Just like their counterparts Mutelx players started their preparations early this week in Kibuli and are looking forward to challenging the seasoned team. Meanwhile, Makindye Weyonje who finished fourth last season are camped at St Peter’s Secondary School in Nsambya looking to better their performance this season.