NETBALL LEAGUE : Race for top tightens as league’s end draws close

With eleven fixtures remaining until the end of the first round in the national netball league, teams have continued to work hard to see that they finish in top positions. In today’s fixtures, the Police Netball Club has beaten Posta 52-40, Prisons has won 56-34 against Luwero, and UCU has downed UPDF 44-39.