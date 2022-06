Ndejje University, Police and Victoria university in handball league wins

This year’s edition of the National Handball League has started today with games played at the Police Children’s School in Kibuli. In a selection of the day's games, Ndejje University men defeated Uganda Police by 36 to 27 goals. Meanwhile, Uganda Policewomen have defeated Ndejje University ladies by 22 goals to 19. Later in the day, Victoria University ladies edged Kawanda 20-19.