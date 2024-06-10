NCBA Bank and Uganda Golf Club launch 2024 Golf series

NCBA Bank, in collaboration with the Uganda Golf Club, has launched the 2024 NCBA Golf Series aimed at promoting the development of golf and inspiring greatness in Uganda’s golfing fraternity. The launch attracted hundreds of golfers who also planted trees to combat the effects of climate change. The tournament will be held at Jinja Golf Club, Entebbe Golf Club, and Uganda Golf Club. Over 2,000 trees have been planted, with a target of 33 hectares in this initiative.