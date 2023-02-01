National Council of Sports General Secretary Ogwel takes matters to police

Following allegations made against him on various platforms by various Federation Presidents, the National Council of Sports General Secretary, Bernard Patrick Ogwel, has today informed the media that he has filed a complaint with the police Criminal Investigations Department to investigate the people who accuse him of mismanagement of government funds allocated to Sports. This follows recent allegations made by the Netball and Boxing Federation Presidents before members of parliament investigating the misuse of government funds allocated to the National Council of Sports.