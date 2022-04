MUBS beat Nkumba in University football league

Makerere University Business School edged long time rivals Nkumba University 1-0 at home in the University Football League. Magumba Stuart scored the lone goal of the game in the 27 minutes to give MUBS three points. The action continues tomorrow Wednesday with Makerere University hosting Mbarara University of Science & Technology at Makerere University playgrounds.