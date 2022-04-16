More Ugandan athletes qualify for Africa Championships

The fourth national athletics trials have ended today at Namboole Stadium with more athletes qualifying for the Africa Senior Championships, starting June 8 in Mauritius. These athletes will also make the national team to the Commonwealth Games due in July in Birmingham, England. Meanwhile, no athlete has made a world athletics championships qualification through the Namboole trials so far. The next qualification trials for Africa Senior Championships, also slated to be the last, will be on April 30.