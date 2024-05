The Uganda Under 17 girls football team to take on Zambia

The Uganda Under 17 girls football team will tomorrow take on Zambia in the return leg of the Fifa Under 17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende. In the first leg played in Lusaka, Zambia, the hosts beat Uganda 2-0. The winner will proceed to face either Morocco or Algeria in the next stage of the tournament.