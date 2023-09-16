Mbale Heroes FC unveils new coach in Asaph Mwebaze

Newly promoted Big League side Mbale Heroes FC has unveiled former Bright Stars tactician Asaph Mwebaze as their new head coach in a bid to return to the top-flight league. The Eastern region's most successful club has spent a decade out of the Premier League, but they are optimistic that Mwebaze is the right man for the job. Mwebaze has a track record of leading teams to promotion, having guided Maroons FC on three occasions. Mbale Heroes will kick off their Big League campaign on Tuesday, September 26th, against Kataka FC at the Mbale Municipal Grounds.