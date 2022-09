MASAZA CUP QUARTERFINALS: Champions Buddu to face off with Mawokota

Masaza cup championship defending Champions Buddu FC will face off with Mawokota FC in the 2022 edition quarterfinals following today’s draws conducted at Bulange in Mengo. In the other quarterfinal games, five times champions Gomba FC will take on Busiro as 2021 finalists Buwekula takes the long trip to Kasana Luwero to take on Bulemezi FC. Ssingo FC will take on Kyagwe FC in the other quarterfinal encounter.