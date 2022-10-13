MASAKA RECREATION GROUNDS: Consultations start ahead of rehabilitation

The long-awaited reconstruction of the Masaka recreational grounds will finally commence early next year following the official launch held on Thursday in Masaka city. Government of Uganda recently passed 16 billion shillings for the reconstruction of the facility that has since been dilapidated. Local leaders in Masaka have warned unscrupulous individuals who have encroached on the stadium land to vacate the premises before the end of the year.