Lady Doves advance in FUFA Women's Uganda Cup

Masindi's Lady Doves women's football club has advanced to the Quarter Finals of the FUFA Women's Uganda Cup after ejecting Uganda Martyrs by a 3-2 score in the penalty shootout. The two sides settled for a 1-1 draw in normal time. Uganda Martyrs, who won this competition last year, drop out in the round of 16 while Lady Doves move on to face UCU Lady Cardinals. Here are the highlights.