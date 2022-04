Lady cranes leave for Africa Women's Sevens in Tunisia

Uganda’s Women's national rugby Sevens team, the Lady Cranes sevens are off to Tunisia for the 2022 Africa Women’s Sevens due April 29-30. The trip comes barely two days after their men counterparts won the Men’s edition at Kyadondo. Uganda is in pool B alongside neighbours Kenya and Zambia. The tournament at Jammel in Tunisia will also act as qualifiers for the World Cup and Commonwealth.