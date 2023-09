KIU Rangers beat Lady Jaguars 55 - 49

A trio of Sharon Kirabo, Docus Marondera, and Perus Nnyamwenge hit double figures as KIU Rangers beat table leaders Lady Jaguars 55 by 49 points in the Women’s National Basketball League game played on Friday at the Indoor Arena in Lugogo. The ladies in green now sit second on the table of eight and return to action tomorrow in the league action at YMCA grounds in Wandegeya.