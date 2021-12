KCCA host police as Arua Hill travel to Kavumba

The Uganda Premier league returns Friday with a number of fixtures lined up on day 10 of the league. At Lugogo KCCA FC and Police FC will lock horns in a battle that will see KCCA play without four of their key players who are serving a FUFA suspension. Meanwhile at Kavumba grounds, Bright Stars host Arua HillFC. Bright Stars have won only one game and are second from the bottom. However, the visitors are not leaving anything to chance.