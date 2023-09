KCCA FC get ready to engage in African football

KCCA FC will return to African Football for the first time since 2019 as they take on the Libyan side Abu Salim in the second round of this year's CAF Confederation Cup. The Kasasiro Boys, who were given a bye in the first preliminary round, will play in Tunisia, where Abu Salim hosts their CAF home games. KCCA Head Coach Sergio Triguil and Captain Julius Poloto talked to us ahead of tomorrow's fixture.