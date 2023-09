Kawempe Muslim FC clinches Ticad Football Cup in women's football

Kawempe Muslim Football Club has lifted this year’s Ticad Football Cup after beating Jinja SS 5-4 on penalty shootouts from a goalless draw at full time at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru. The Ticad Cup organised by the Japanese organisation -Jica alongside Fufa and other partners is fundamental in promoting football among girls including those from refugee settlements. This year’s tournament was graced by six participants.