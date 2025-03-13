Kateete to compete in FIM Oceania Motocross, Nasser and Gawaya in Kenya Safari Rally

Female rider Sharifah Kateete will be the only Ugandan participant at the forthcoming FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Championship, scheduled for March 20-24 in Australia. The youthful rider set off today for intensive training in South Africa. Meanwhile, three-time national rally champion Yassin Nasser and two-wheel driver Timothy Gawaya are set to compete in the World Rally Championship Kenya Safari Rally, which will take place in Nairobi and Naivasha from March 20th to 23rd in Kenya.