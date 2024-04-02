Kabaka birthday run targets HIV/AIDS fight, empowers girl child

Once again, this year's Kabaka Birthday Run will focus on the fight against the spread of the HIV/AIDS virus, with men being put on the spot to protect the girl child, as thousands of participants gather at Lubiri grounds in Mengo to participate in the various races of the event. David Birungi, the Head of Public Relations at Airtel Uganda, says more than 100,000 participants are expected to turn up for the annual event, which will be flagged off by King Ronald Muwenda Mutebi.