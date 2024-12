Irene Eyaru cites inadequate preparation for Africa Netball Cup loss

She Cranes captain Irene Eyaru has attributed Uganda's failure to win the Africa Netball Cup to inadequate preparations. The goal attacker, who missed the first game due to injury, says limited access to the Lugogo Indoor Stadium for training was a major setback in their preparation for the championship. The She Cranes, who arrived home this morning, finished second to winners South Africa.