Inaugural Gulu City Marathon showcases Acholi culture with inclusive participation

Hundreds of runners gathered at Kaunda Grounds in Gulu City this morning to participate in the inaugural Gulu City Marathon, organized to showcase and promote the rich culture of the Acholi people. Paramount Chief David Onen Ocan and Ambassador Olara Otunnu presided over the marathon, which attracted both able-bodied and disabled participants. The competitors took part in 42, 21, and 5-kilometer events, which also featured wheelchair participants.