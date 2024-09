Heathens Rugby Club advances to quarter-finals of national rugby 7s at Kakyeka Stadium

Heathens Rugby Club secured a quarter-final place after day one of the 6th circuit of the National Rugby 7s hosted at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara today. The Kyadondo-based side, which currently leads the circuit, defeated Mongers and Mustangs in Group A and will face Elgon Wolves tomorrow in their final group game. The tournament ends tomorrow.