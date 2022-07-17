HANDBALL: Police beat Kyambogo university by 29 on 24 goals

Police Handball team beat Kyambogo University 29 on 24 goals in a mouth-watering clash at the Old Kampala Arena in one of the fixtures of the national handball league. Kyambogo University head coach Ibrahim Kyaluzi says they are working on improving themselves as they also look forward to University Games. In other fixtures, Evergreen has beaten Makerere University 32 on 30 as Victoria University ladies smashed Makerere University 48 on 17.