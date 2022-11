FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE : Uganda Martyrs back on the road, beats Lady Doves 2-1

Uganda Martyrs returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over the Lady Doves at St. Gerald's Stadium in Lubaga. Catherine Nagadya and Sumayah Nalumu scored the two goals that earned Uganda Martyrs the three crucial points, while Dorcus Kwikiriza scored the lone goal for the Lady Doves.