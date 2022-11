FUFA WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE: Uganda Martyrs seek to overcome 4-1 Loss To Olila

In women's football, Uganda Martyrs will seek to overturn the 4-1 loss against Olila tomorrow when they host Lady Doves at St. Gerald's Stadium in Lubaga. Lady Doves are also looking to return to winning ways after a 1-0 loss to table leaders, Kampala Queens.