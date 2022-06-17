Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News DR Congo soldier killed in gunfire on Rwandan border
  • 2 News UN report on DR Congo says M23 rebels plan to capture key city 
  • 3 National IGG orders 15 agric officials to refund stolen Shs9b
  • 4 National Teacher injured, school property destroyed as students protest in Lwengo
  • 5 National Mityana leaders bow to pressure, lift fishing ban