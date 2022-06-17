FUFA LOWER LEAGUE: New life wins Rubaga 5th division league

New life sports club Katereke have been crowned champions of the Rubaga fifth division league after finishing on top of the eleven teams log with 40 points. This as the Nsangi-based side launches its campaign to qualify for the Uganda Premier League in the next three seasons. Busiro Royal and Rubaga Thunders came second and third respectively in the league whose top three finishers automatically qualify for the district fourth division league.