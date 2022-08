FUFA BIG LEAGUE: Kitara appoint new technical team

Kitara FC, relegated from the Uganda Premier League last season, are already at work to try and bounce back at the first time of asking. After unveiling plans to build a new stadium under ambitious president Deo Kasozi, the team unveiled Mark Twinamasiko as the new coach to try and steer the club out of the mire of lower league football and return to the top flight.