France backs Uganda’s bid to grow Skateboarding sport

The Uganda Skateboarding Union is joining the French Embassy to officially launch the FSPI Project, as they look to expand their Skate park in Kitintale. A fairly new sport, Skateboarding lacks facilities with only two parks, one in Mukono and another in Kitintale. These two also fall short of the required standard. General Secretary Cynthia Kemigisha says this boost will help the growth of Skateboarding as they target the 2024 Olympics in Paris.