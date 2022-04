FOOTBALL: KCCA FC look to prevent Vipers taking unassailable lead

In local football, the Uganda premier league returns with an epic top of the table clash in which KCCA FC will attempt to stop Vipers SC from taking the title at MTN's Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo. Vipers, who are favourites, will be looking at keeping their lead at the summit of the league, while KCCA is looking to narrow the gap on Vipers to nine points.