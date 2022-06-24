FOOTBALL: Bugema University whip Busitema 5-0

In University Soccer, Bugema University whip Busitema University by 5-0 in the ongoing Pepsi University Football League The goals came through Dennis Kimuli, who scored twice, Eric Sawa, Innocent Musuk and Isaac Ssevunja. Bugema University's victory took the team to second place in Group F with 7pts from 4 games, two points behind table leaders Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU). Action in the Pepsi University Football League will resume tomorrow as Victoria University host Uganda Christian University, at Kabojja while Kumi University visits the International University of East Africa at Kansanga.