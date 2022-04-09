FAWE holds run to support girl child

Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) has today held a charity run to raise funds to educate vulnerable girls that gave birth during the Covid-19 lockdown. The run, called during their silver jubilee celebration, at Kitante Primary School, attracted several people who participated in the 10 and 5-kilometre races. Eva Nasasira won the 10-kilometre race for women in 40minutes, while Rachael Nsiro took the 5km race in 16minutes and 18 seconds. In the men's races, Brian Ategekeka won the 10km stretch in 29minutes, 58 seconds, while Emanuel Otim finished first in the 5km race in a time of 15minutes.