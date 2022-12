Farouk Daku to fight Tanzanian opponent in WBU title fight

Uganda's Farouk Daku also known as Under Amour will be taking on Tanzania's Pius Mpenda in the WBU welterweight fight that is scheduled to take place on 31st December in Kampala. Other top boxers on the night include Netherlands-based Nasser Bukenya and local-based Charles Mulindwa who will face off with another Tanzanian Hassan Mbonde. The Uganda Professional Boxing Commission has confirmed the event.