Equity Bank wins annual bankers golf tournament

Over 100 CEOs from different banks participated in the annual Bankers Golf Tournament that culminated last night at the Uganda Golf Club, Kitante. Organized by the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services, the tournament aimed to foster camaraderie and friendly competition among the CEOs of the participating banks. Equity Bank emerged as the overall winner with 92 points, followed by NCBA Bank with 80 points.