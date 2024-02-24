Deputy Speaker Tayebwa launches Martyrs' day golf fundraiser in Kampala

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has joined the Archdiocese of Mbarara Association to raise funding for this year’s Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations. Tayebwa teed off a round of golf at the Kitante Golf Course today to raise funds. The Deputy Speaker was also joined by the Japanese Ambassador Fukuzawa Hidemoto and friends in a charity golf game today. The officials are hoping to raise funds for Nebbi Diocese, which will host the Catholic celebrations this year.